SCMP
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrive at the Houses of Parliament in London on Moinday. Photo: Reuters
Europe

Boris Johnson loses bid for December 12 snap election, but vows to end Brexit ‘paralysis’

  • British MPs vote 299 in favour of prime minister’s proposal, with 70 against, but fall short of required two-thirds majority
  • Johnson expected to present new motion for early election as he attempts to break deadlock over Britain’s departure from EU
Boris Johnson
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 4:09am, 29 Oct, 2019

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrive at the Houses of Parliament in London on Moinday. Photo: Reuters
Britain's Queen Elizabeth delivers the Queen's Speech during the State Opening of Parliament in London in June 2017. Photo: AFP
Europe

Did Queen Elizabeth’s ‘EU hat’ carry coded Brexit message? Dresser Angela Kelly explains choice of outfit

  • Worn at opening of parliament in 2017, bold blue hat with yellow flowers bore uncanny resemblance to EU flag
  • Queen’s attire often interpreted as relaying subliminal messages from monarch constitutionally bound to remain mute on political issues of the day
Royalty
The Guardian

The Guardian  

Updated: 4:06am, 29 Oct, 2019

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth delivers the Queen’s Speech during the State Opening of Parliament in London in June 2017. Photo: AFP
