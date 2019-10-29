Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrive at the Houses of Parliament in London on Moinday. Photo: Reuters
Boris Johnson loses bid for December 12 snap election, but vows to end Brexit ‘paralysis’
- British MPs vote 299 in favour of prime minister’s proposal, with 70 against, but fall short of required two-thirds majority
- Johnson expected to present new motion for early election as he attempts to break deadlock over Britain’s departure from EU
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth delivers the Queen’s Speech during the State Opening of Parliament in London in June 2017. Photo: AFP
Did Queen Elizabeth’s ‘EU hat’ carry coded Brexit message? Dresser Angela Kelly explains choice of outfit
- Worn at opening of parliament in 2017, bold blue hat with yellow flowers bore uncanny resemblance to EU flag
- Queen’s attire often interpreted as relaying subliminal messages from monarch constitutionally bound to remain mute on political issues of the day
