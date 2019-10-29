Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

People enter the Ice Cave, covered with material to prevent the ice from melting, at the Rhone Glacier at the Furka, Switzerland. Photo: Reuters
Europe

World ‘woefully unprepared’ for climate change’s effects on drinking water supplies drawn from mountains

  • Mountain-sourced water supplies provide about half of all drinking water worldwide but are becoming more unpredictable
  • Warmer temperatures are melting glaciers as well as changing rain patterns and river levels, climate experts said at an international summit
Topic |   Climate change
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 8:21pm, 29 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

People enter the Ice Cave, covered with material to prevent the ice from melting, at the Rhone Glacier at the Furka, Switzerland. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.