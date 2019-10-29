Boris Johnson, British prime minister, looks likely to get the general election he has repeatedly pushed for. Photo: Bloomberg
Britain looks set for first general election held in December since 1923
- With Brexit now delayed, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said his opposition party would vote in favour of an early election on Tuesday
- Boris Johnson, the prime minister, has repeatedly called for fresh polls – though they are not supposed to happen until 2022
Topic | Britain
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrive at the Houses of Parliament in London on Monday. Photo: Reuters
UK PM Boris Johnson doggedly determined for early election after EU grants Brexit ‘flextension’
- UK leader Boris Johnson seeks third general election in a tumultuous four years
- Comes as EU grants three-month delay to the UK’s departure from the bloc, postponing it until January 31
Topic | Boris Johnson
