SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Boris Johnson, British prime minister, looks likely to get the general election he has repeatedly pushed for. Photo: Bloomberg
Europe

Britain looks set for first general election held in December since 1923

  • With Brexit now delayed, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said his opposition party would vote in favour of an early election on Tuesday
  • Boris Johnson, the prime minister, has repeatedly called for fresh polls – though they are not supposed to happen until 2022
Topic |   Britain
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 10:28pm, 29 Oct, 2019

Boris Johnson, British prime minister, looks likely to get the general election he has repeatedly pushed for. Photo: Bloomberg
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrive at the Houses of Parliament in London on Monday. Photo: Reuters
Europe

UK PM Boris Johnson doggedly determined for early election after EU grants Brexit ‘flextension’

  • UK leader Boris Johnson seeks third general election in a tumultuous four years
  • Comes as EU grants three-month delay to the UK’s departure from the bloc, postponing it until January 31
Topic |   Boris Johnson
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 2:38pm, 29 Oct, 2019

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrive at the Houses of Parliament in London on Monday. Photo: Reuters
