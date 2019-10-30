A British one pound sterling coin is arranged in front of a Union flag for a photograph in London. Photo: AFP
Brexit meltdown: Britain scrapping coins minted to commemorate October 31 departure from EU
- Date no longer a milestone after Britain given extension of stay in European Union
- Surviving coins could become collectors’ items worth hundreds of dollars
Boris Johnson, British prime minister, looks likely to get the general election he has repeatedly pushed for. Photo: Bloomberg
Britain looks set for first general election held in December since 1923 after Boris Johnson’s Brexit bid is delayed and Jeremy Corbyn says he will back vote
- With Brexit now delayed, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said his opposition party would vote in favour of an early election on Tuesday
- Boris Johnson, the prime minister, has repeatedly called for a fresh vote – though it is not supposed to happen until 2022
