Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A British one pound sterling coin is arranged in front of a Union flag for a photograph in London. Photo: AFP
Europe

Brexit meltdown: Britain scrapping coins minted to commemorate October 31 departure from EU

  • Date no longer a milestone after Britain given extension of stay in European Union
  • Surviving coins could become collectors’ items worth hundreds of dollars
Topic |   Brexit
The Washington Post

The Washington Post  

Updated: 2:26am, 30 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

A British one pound sterling coin is arranged in front of a Union flag for a photograph in London. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Boris Johnson, British prime minister, looks likely to get the general election he has repeatedly pushed for. Photo: Bloomberg
Europe

Britain looks set for first general election held in December since 1923 after Boris Johnson’s Brexit bid is delayed and Jeremy Corbyn says he will back vote

  • With Brexit now delayed, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said his opposition party would vote in favour of an early election on Tuesday
  • Boris Johnson, the prime minister, has repeatedly called for a fresh vote – though it is not supposed to happen until 2022
Topic |   Britain
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 10:48pm, 29 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Boris Johnson, British prime minister, looks likely to get the general election he has repeatedly pushed for. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.