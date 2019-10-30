Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson gives a thumbs-up as he arrives back at 10 Downing Street after the House of Commons backed an early national vote that could break the country's political impasse over Brexit. Photo: AP
Europe

Boris Johnson takes huge gamble with December 12 ‘Brexit election’ that could backfire

  • Boris Johnson hopes to win a majority to push through Brexit deal he struck with the EU
  • His main opponent, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, is pitching a radical socialist government and another EU referendum
Topic |   Brexit
Agencies

Agencies  

Updated: 4:28pm, 30 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson gives a thumbs-up as he arrives back at 10 Downing Street after the House of Commons backed an early national vote that could break the country's political impasse over Brexit. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.