A man holds a German national flag during an election campaign event of Germany's far-right AfD. Photo: AFP
Germany tightens hate speech and gun laws to fight far-right extremism in wake of synagogue attack
- Chancellor Angela Merkel’s cabinet have signed off on a raft of measures that in particular target weapons sales and hate speech online
- The new legislation forces internet companies to flag problematic content, including death threats and incitement of racial hatred, to police
Topic | Germany
A man holds a German national flag during an election campaign event of Germany's far-right AfD. Photo: AFP
A man shoots a long-barrelled gun in Halle, Germany. Photo: ATV-Studio via AP
German attacker had planned to blow up synagogue in ‘massacre’ on Yom Kippur
- A suspect who shot two people had about 4kg (9lbs) of explosives in his car, which he had planned to use to blow up a synagogue, a German prosecutor said
- The victims, reportedly a German man and woman, appeared to be chosen at random when the assailant failed to gain access to the place of worship
Topic | Crime
A man shoots a long-barrelled gun in Halle, Germany. Photo: ATV-Studio via AP