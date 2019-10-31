Channels

Professional fisherman Mickael Vallee holds some glass eels he fished on the Loire river in Cordemais in western France in March 2015. Photo: AFP
Europe

Chinese man and woman caught in France smuggling 60kg of live baby eels onto plane in suitcases

  • ‘Glass eels’ can fetch US$5,600 a kilogram in China, with prosecutor calling case an example of ‘new form of trafficking that is exploding’
  • Woman, 20, and man, 44, fined US$7,450 each and given 10-month suspended prison sentence
Topic |   Conservation
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 4:30am, 31 Oct, 2019

The crocodiles were found packed inside 158 wooden boxes. Photo: Weibo
Society

Chinese customs officers rescue 806 Siamese crocodiles, 2,735 macaques in raids on smuggling gangs

  • 100,000 dried seahorses also recovered in strikes in Guangxi and Guangdong
  • At least 35 people detained, 14 of them Vietnamese who entered country illegally, state media reports
Topic |   China Society
Alice Yan

Alice Yan  

Updated: 7:02pm, 24 Oct, 2019

