Professional fisherman Mickael Vallee holds some glass eels he fished on the Loire river in Cordemais in western France in March 2015. Photo: AFP
Chinese man and woman caught in France smuggling 60kg of live baby eels onto plane in suitcases
- ‘Glass eels’ can fetch US$5,600 a kilogram in China, with prosecutor calling case an example of ‘new form of trafficking that is exploding’
- Woman, 20, and man, 44, fined US$7,450 each and given 10-month suspended prison sentence
Topic | Conservation
The crocodiles were found packed inside 158 wooden boxes. Photo: Weibo
Chinese customs officers rescue 806 Siamese crocodiles, 2,735 macaques in raids on smuggling gangs
- 100,000 dried seahorses also recovered in strikes in Guangxi and Guangdong
- At least 35 people detained, 14 of them Vietnamese who entered country illegally, state media reports
Topic | China Society
