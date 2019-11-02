Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

There’s no Chinese arch marking the beginning of the area’s main artery, Zeedijk, a narrow road of late medieval houses that once held back the sea. But a stroll down this increasingly hip street soon reveals the city’s strong Chinese presence. Photo: Hilary Clarke
Europe

The Chinese of Amsterdam and the ‘banana generation’ standing up against race stereotypes

  • Amsterdam projects an image that it is a free and tolerant city. But that’s not always the case, according to the some of the city’s ethnic Chinese
  • Their experiences have been captured in new book by journalist Pete Wu
Topic |   Chinese overseas
Hilary Clarke

Hilary Clarke  

Updated: 5:33am, 2 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

There’s no Chinese arch marking the beginning of the area’s main artery, Zeedijk, a narrow road of late medieval houses that once held back the sea. But a stroll down this increasingly hip street soon reveals the city’s strong Chinese presence. Photo: Hilary Clarke
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.