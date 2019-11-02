There’s no Chinese arch marking the beginning of the area’s main artery, Zeedijk, a narrow road of late medieval houses that once held back the sea. But a stroll down this increasingly hip street soon reveals the city’s strong Chinese presence. Photo: Hilary Clarke
The Chinese of Amsterdam and the ‘banana generation’ standing up against race stereotypes
- Amsterdam projects an image that it is a free and tolerant city. But that’s not always the case, according to the some of the city’s ethnic Chinese
- Their experiences have been captured in new book by journalist Pete Wu
Topic | Chinese overseas
