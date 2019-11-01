US President Donald Trump speaks at the White House. Photo: Reuters
Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal makes a trade agreement with US more difficult, says Donald Trump
- The US president said Britain can ‘do much bigger numbers’ if it makes a clean break from the EU
- Trump also waded into the UK’s election campaign, saying Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn would be ‘so bad’ for the country
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson gives a thumbs-up as he arrives back at 10 Downing Street after the House of Commons backed an early national vote that could break the country's political impasse over Brexit. Photo: AP
Boris Johnson takes huge gamble with December 12 ‘Brexit election’ that could backfire
- Boris Johnson hopes to win a majority to push through Brexit deal he struck with the EU
- His main opponent, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, is pitching a radical socialist government and another EU referendum
