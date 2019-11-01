Channels

Ronan Hughes (R) and his brother Christopher Hughes. Photo: AP/Essex police
Europe

Northern Irish brothers told to hand themselves in over Essex truck deaths

  • British police said Ronan Hughes and his brother Christopher are crucial to their inquiries into the discovery of the 39 bodies in the container
  • A second man is facing multiple counts of manslaughter charges in relation to the deaths
Topic |   Britain
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 10:02pm, 1 Nov, 2019

Nguyen Dinh Gia fears his son Luong was among the 39 migrants found dead in a truck in Britain. Photo: Handout
Politics

‘I am sure he is dead’: In Vietnam, families contemplate the perilous journey of suspected Essex truck victims

  • Among the mourning are Nguyen Dinh Gia, 57, who received a call warning of his son’s death and asking for his sympathy
  • Local authorities in Vietnam warn people against illegal travel to Europe in search of better earnings, telling them to go to Japan or South Korea instead
Topic |   UK truck deaths
SCMP

Bac Pham  

Bennett Murray  

Updated: 7:57pm, 29 Oct, 2019

