Ronan Hughes (R) and his brother Christopher Hughes. Photo: AP/Essex police
Northern Irish brothers told to hand themselves in over Essex truck deaths
- British police said Ronan Hughes and his brother Christopher are crucial to their inquiries into the discovery of the 39 bodies in the container
- A second man is facing multiple counts of manslaughter charges in relation to the deaths
Topic | Britain
Nguyen Dinh Gia fears his son Luong was among the 39 migrants found dead in a truck in Britain. Photo: Handout
‘I am sure he is dead’: In Vietnam, families contemplate the perilous journey of suspected Essex truck victims
- Among the mourning are Nguyen Dinh Gia, 57, who received a call warning of his son’s death and asking for his sympathy
- Local authorities in Vietnam warn people against illegal travel to Europe in search of better earnings, telling them to go to Japan or South Korea instead
Topic | UK truck deaths
