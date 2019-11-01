Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Demonstrators at a protest rally in Madrid in June 2018. Photo: AFP
Europe

Outrage in Spain after men accused of raping girl convicted of lesser crime

  • A court’s decision to acquit five men accused of gang-raping an unconscious 14-year-old girl of the charge of sexual assault has sparked anger
  • Spain’s laws must be changed to define rape as all sex without consent, as is the case in most other European nations, an activist said
Topic |   Spain
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 10:47pm, 1 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Demonstrators at a protest rally in Madrid in June 2018. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.