Demonstrators at a protest rally in Madrid in June 2018. Photo: AFP
Outrage in Spain after men accused of raping girl convicted of lesser crime
- A court’s decision to acquit five men accused of gang-raping an unconscious 14-year-old girl of the charge of sexual assault has sparked anger
- Spain’s laws must be changed to define rape as all sex without consent, as is the case in most other European nations, an activist said
Topic | Spain
