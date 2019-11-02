An undated file of Rebecca Dykes, who was found murdered in Lebanon in 2017. Photo: Dykes family via Foreign & Commonwealth Office
Lebanon Uber driver Tariq Houshieh gets death sentence for murder of Hong Kong-raised British diplomat Rebecca Dykes
- Victim was daughter of prominent Hong Kong barrister Philip Dykes and Lantau Island-based author Jane Houng
- Lebanon has unofficial moratorium on executions and has not carried out any since 2004
Topic | Middle East
An undated file of Rebecca Dykes, who was found murdered in Lebanon in 2017. Photo: Dykes family via Foreign & Commonwealth Office