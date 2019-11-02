Nigel Farage, leader of the Brexit Party, speaks to the media on Friday. Photo: Bloomberg
Nigel Farage - Brexit bogeyman turned UK power broker?
- The 55-year-old is readying to run candidates from his newly formed Brexit Party across Britain, threatening to divide ‘leave’ supporters
- The strategy could make Farage a potential kingmaker in a hung parliament or backfire spectacularly if ‘remainers’ seize enough seats
Topic | Britain
US President Donald Trump speaks at the White House. Photo: Reuters
Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal makes a trade agreement with US more difficult, says Donald Trump
- The US president said Britain can ‘do much bigger numbers’ if it makes a clean break from the EU
- Trump also waded into the UK’s election campaign, saying Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn would be ‘so bad’ for the country
Topic | Brexit
