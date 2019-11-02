Police prepare to remove a protester from the top of a vehicle waiting to enter an exploratory drill site for fracking in Manchester, England. Photo: AP
Britain makes surprise U-turn by calling halt to fracking just weeks before national polls
- Country had been looking to controversial method of unlocking oil and gas from underground as a way of securing its future energy independence
- But environmental issues are expected to feature prominently when Britain heads to the ballot box in December
Topic | Britain
