Demonstrators hold upside down portraits of French President Emmanuel Macron during a protest in Bayonne in August. Photo: AP
French climate activists keep stealing portraits of President Emmanuel Macron, but how should they be punished?
- One by one, environmental activists around France have removed Macron’s official portraits from more than 130 town halls this year
- French law says the thefts can be punishable by several years in prison, but no court seems willing to go as far as locking up the portrait removers
