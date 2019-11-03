Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photo: AP
Europe

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson says sorry for missing self-imposed Brexit deadline

  • Johnson’s promise of Brexit on October 31 had been his central platform in the party leadership competition that brought him to power in July
  • He said on Sunday that it was a matter of ‘deep regret’ that he failed to do so and said he was ‘absolutely’ sorry for missing the deadline
Topic |   Brexit
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 8:16pm, 3 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Nigel Farage, leader of the Brexit Party, speaks to the media on Friday. Photo: Bloomberg
Europe

Nigel Farage - Brexit bogeyman turned UK power broker?

  • The 55-year-old is readying to run candidates from his newly formed Brexit Party across Britain, threatening to divide ‘leave’ supporters
  • The strategy could make Farage a potential kingmaker in a hung parliament or backfire spectacularly if ‘remainers’ seize enough seats
Topic |   Britain
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 9:57pm, 2 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Nigel Farage, leader of the Brexit Party, speaks to the media on Friday. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.