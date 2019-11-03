Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photo: AP
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson says sorry for missing self-imposed Brexit deadline
- Johnson’s promise of Brexit on October 31 had been his central platform in the party leadership competition that brought him to power in July
- He said on Sunday that it was a matter of ‘deep regret’ that he failed to do so and said he was ‘absolutely’ sorry for missing the deadline
Topic | Brexit
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photo: AP
Nigel Farage, leader of the Brexit Party, speaks to the media on Friday. Photo: Bloomberg
Nigel Farage - Brexit bogeyman turned UK power broker?
- The 55-year-old is readying to run candidates from his newly formed Brexit Party across Britain, threatening to divide ‘leave’ supporters
- The strategy could make Farage a potential kingmaker in a hung parliament or backfire spectacularly if ‘remainers’ seize enough seats
Topic | Britain
Nigel Farage, leader of the Brexit Party, speaks to the media on Friday. Photo: Bloomberg