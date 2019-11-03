Channels

A vigil is held at the Holy Name and Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, a Vietnamese church in East London. Photo: AP
Europe

Vigil held in UK for 39 Vietnamese who died in a truck

  • The community is mourning the unidentified victims, who were trying to enter Britain in hopes of a better life. They were discovered dead last month
Topic |   Britain
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 11:38pm, 3 Nov, 2019

A vigil is held at the Holy Name and Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, a Vietnamese church in East London. Photo: AP
Ronan Hughes (R) and his brother Christopher Hughes. Photo: AP/Essex police
Europe

Northern Irish brothers told to hand themselves in over Essex truck deaths

  • British police said Ronan Hughes and his brother Christopher are crucial to their inquiries into the discovery of the 39 bodies in the container
  • A second man is facing multiple counts of manslaughter charges in relation to the deaths
Topic |   Britain
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 12:45am, 2 Nov, 2019

Ronan Hughes (R) and his brother Christopher Hughes. Photo: AP/Essex police
