A vigil is held at the Holy Name and Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, a Vietnamese church in East London. Photo: AP
Vigil held in UK for 39 Vietnamese who died in a truck
- The community is mourning the unidentified victims, who were trying to enter Britain in hopes of a better life. They were discovered dead last month
Ronan Hughes (R) and his brother Christopher Hughes. Photo: AP/Essex police
Northern Irish brothers told to hand themselves in over Essex truck deaths
- British police said Ronan Hughes and his brother Christopher are crucial to their inquiries into the discovery of the 39 bodies in the container
- A second man is facing multiple counts of manslaughter charges in relation to the deaths
