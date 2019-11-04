Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

On November 11, 1989 West Berliners crowd in front of the Berlin Wall as they watch East German border guards demolish a section of the wall in order to open a new crossing point between East and West Berlin, near the Potsdamer Square. File photo: AFP
Europe

Brexit, Trump, Russia: why the mood in Germany is sombre 30 years after Berlin Wall fell

  • Barriers and divisions are back, 30 years after the Berlin Wall came tumbling down
Topic |   Germany
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 12:47pm, 4 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

On November 11, 1989 West Berliners crowd in front of the Berlin Wall as they watch East German border guards demolish a section of the wall in order to open a new crossing point between East and West Berlin, near the Potsdamer Square. File photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.