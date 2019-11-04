Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

German Chancellor Angela Merkel visits a memorial to the victims of a neo-Nazi group in Zwickau, eastern Germany. Photo: AP
Europe

German politicians put on alert over neo-Nazi group’s political ‘kill list’

  • The death threats follow the murder last June of a local pro-migrant politician and an attack in October in which two people were shot dead in Halle
Topic |   Germany
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 10:29pm, 4 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

German Chancellor Angela Merkel visits a memorial to the victims of a neo-Nazi group in Zwickau, eastern Germany. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
A man holds a German national flag during an election campaign event for Germany’s far-right AfD. Photo: AFP
Europe

Germany tightens hate speech and gun laws to fight far-right extremism in wake of synagogue attack

  • Chancellor Angela Merkel’s cabinet has signed off on a raft of measures that in particular target weapons sales and hate speech online
  • The new legislation forces internet companies to flag problematic content, including death threats and incitement of racial hatred, to police
Topic |   Germany
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 5:42am, 31 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

A man holds a German national flag during an election campaign event for Germany’s far-right AfD. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.