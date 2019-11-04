German Chancellor Angela Merkel visits a memorial to the victims of a neo-Nazi group in Zwickau, eastern Germany. Photo: AP
German politicians put on alert over neo-Nazi group’s political ‘kill list’
- The death threats follow the murder last June of a local pro-migrant politician and an attack in October in which two people were shot dead in Halle
A man holds a German national flag during an election campaign event for Germany’s far-right AfD. Photo: AFP
Germany tightens hate speech and gun laws to fight far-right extremism in wake of synagogue attack
- Chancellor Angela Merkel’s cabinet has signed off on a raft of measures that in particular target weapons sales and hate speech online
- The new legislation forces internet companies to flag problematic content, including death threats and incitement of racial hatred, to police
