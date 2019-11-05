Lindsay Hoyle speaks in the House of Commons in London on Monday ahead of the vote for speaker. Photo: UK Parliament via AFP
Brexit hot seat: Lindsay Hoyle elected as British parliament’s new speaker
- Predecessor John Bercow was accused of breaking convention and favouring those who wanted to foil government’s plans for departure from EU
- Speaker has played increasingly influential role in debate over Brexit and passing of required laws
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photo: AP
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson says sorry for missing self-imposed Brexit deadline
- Johnson’s promise of Brexit on October 31 had been his central platform in the party leadership competition that brought him to power in July
- He said on Sunday that it was a matter of ‘deep regret’ that he failed to do so and said he was ‘absolutely’ sorry for missing the deadline
