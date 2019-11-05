Channels

Lindsay Hoyle speaks in the House of Commons in London on Monday ahead of the vote for speaker. Photo: UK Parliament via AFP
Europe

Brexit hot seat: Lindsay Hoyle elected as British parliament’s new speaker

  • Predecessor John Bercow was accused of breaking convention and favouring those who wanted to foil government’s plans for departure from EU
  • Speaker has played increasingly influential role in debate over Brexit and passing of required laws
Topic |   Brexit
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 6:47am, 5 Nov, 2019

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photo: AP
Europe

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson says sorry for missing self-imposed Brexit deadline

  • Johnson’s promise of Brexit on October 31 had been his central platform in the party leadership competition that brought him to power in July
  • He said on Sunday that it was a matter of ‘deep regret’ that he failed to do so and said he was ‘absolutely’ sorry for missing the deadline
Topic |   Brexit
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 8:16pm, 3 Nov, 2019

