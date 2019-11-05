Channels

An undated handout photo showing a 65-year-old woman known as Rasmiya Awad, sister of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. Photo: AP
Europe

Turkey says it has captured sister of dead Isis leader

  • Her knowledge ‘can significantly expand our understanding of the group’ and ‘help Turkey to better protect itself and the rest of Europe from terrorists’
  • Turkish forces ‘arrested her, her husband, her daughter-in law, and her five grandchildren’, said an unnamed senior official
Topic |   Turkey
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 8:58pm, 5 Nov, 2019

Islamic State fighters in a commandeered Iraqi security forces armoured vehicle in 2014. Photo: AP
Politics

Who’s the Baghdadi now: after US special forces hunted down Isis leader, who will take his place in Southeast Asia’s terror groups?

  • US special forces may have bagged his body, but the virulent ideology of the Islamic State leader lives on in the disparate groups of militants he inspired
  • Among them are the many female militants in Southeast Asia, to whom he ‘gave agency’
Topic |   Islamic State
Zachary Abuza

Zachary Abuza  

Updated: 4:37am, 2 Nov, 2019

