An undated handout photo showing a 65-year-old woman known as Rasmiya Awad, sister of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. Photo: AP
Turkey says it has captured sister of dead Isis leader
- Her knowledge ‘can significantly expand our understanding of the group’ and ‘help Turkey to better protect itself and the rest of Europe from terrorists’
- Turkish forces ‘arrested her, her husband, her daughter-in law, and her five grandchildren’, said an unnamed senior official
Topic | Turkey
Islamic State fighters in a commandeered Iraqi security forces armoured vehicle in 2014. Photo: AP
Who’s the Baghdadi now: after US special forces hunted down Isis leader, who will take his place in Southeast Asia’s terror groups?
- US special forces may have bagged his body, but the virulent ideology of the Islamic State leader lives on in the disparate groups of militants he inspired
- Among them are the many female militants in Southeast Asia, to whom he ‘gave agency’
Topic | Islamic State
