A sign to a polling station hangs from a lamp post in central London. Photo: Reuters
Europe

All UK parties promise end to Brexit agony, but disagree on how to deliver

  • Boris Johnson’s ruling Conservatives want to leave the bloc by February while the main opposition Labour party want a new referendum
  • The Liberal Democrats, meanwhile, say they will stop Brexit altogether – but not if Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party has anything to say about it
Topic |   Britain
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 10:12pm, 5 Nov, 2019

A sign to a polling station hangs from a lamp post in central London. Photo: Reuters
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photo: AP
Europe

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson says sorry for missing self-imposed Brexit deadline

  • Johnson’s promise of Brexit on October 31 had been his central platform in the party leadership competition that brought him to power in July
  • He said on Sunday that it was a matter of ‘deep regret’ that he failed to do so and said he was ‘absolutely’ sorry for missing the deadline
Topic |   Brexit
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 8:16pm, 3 Nov, 2019

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photo: AP
