A sign to a polling station hangs from a lamp post in central London. Photo: Reuters
All UK parties promise end to Brexit agony, but disagree on how to deliver
- Boris Johnson’s ruling Conservatives want to leave the bloc by February while the main opposition Labour party want a new referendum
- The Liberal Democrats, meanwhile, say they will stop Brexit altogether – but not if Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party has anything to say about it
Topic | Britain
A sign to a polling station hangs from a lamp post in central London. Photo: Reuters
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photo: AP
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson says sorry for missing self-imposed Brexit deadline
- Johnson’s promise of Brexit on October 31 had been his central platform in the party leadership competition that brought him to power in July
- He said on Sunday that it was a matter of ‘deep regret’ that he failed to do so and said he was ‘absolutely’ sorry for missing the deadline
Topic | Brexit
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photo: AP