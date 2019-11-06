A man looks at an effigy of Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson ahead of the annual Bonfire Night festivities in Lewes, Britain, on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters Share:

Brexit “What is Downing Street so worried about? I fear it is because they realise this report will lead to other questions to about the links between Russia and”, she told parliament.

Advertisement She said questions might be raised about Johnson’s relationship to a suspected Russian spy who described the prime minister as a “good friend”.

The report might also raise questions about connections of Johnson’s senior aide Dominic Cummings, who worked in Russia in the 1990s, and about money from Russian sources to Johnson’s Conservative Party, she said.

Junior foreign office minister Christopher Pincher accused Thornberry and others of peddling reprehensible smears and conspiracy theories for party political reasons ahead of the election.

He said the reason the report had not been published was because Johnson had a responsibility to study it carefully.

“It is not unusual for a review of ISC reports to take some time,” Pincher said. “The turnaround time for this report is not unusual, the response time to the committee is not unusual.”

The ISC’s chairman, Dominic Grieve, a lawmaker pushed out of the parliamentary bloc of Johnson’s Conservatives over Brexit, said that the report might not now be published until six months after parliament had been reformed following the election.

“My secretariat tell me that it is unprecedented that we should have had no response at all explaining why any further delay is required in this case,” he told parliament.

The report, he said, had been scrutinised by Britain’s intelligence agencies, who had cleared it for publication last month. It was passed to Johnson’s office on October 17.