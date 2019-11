Left-of-centre Labour says if it wins, within six months it will negotiate a new Brexit divorce deal that keeps close relations between Britain and the EU, then hold a national referendum on whether to leave on those terms or remain in the bloc.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has not said which side he would support in such a referendum. Johnson urged him in an open letter Monday to “come clean and explain what your plan really is”.

Britain's opposition Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn. Photo: AP

Corbyn insisted on Tuesday that “Labour’s plan for Brexit is clear and simple” and said he was right to try to appeal both to the 52 per cent of voters who opted to leave the EU in 2016 and the 48 per cent who wanted to remain.

“Anybody seeking to become prime minister must talk to and listen to the whole country,” Corbyn told Labour supporters in Harlow, a town northeast of London that voted in 2016 to leave the EU. “Labour stands not just for the 52 per cent or the 48 per cent, but for the 99 per cent.”

Corbyn said “the Brexit crisis needs to be resolved but it must be done democratically”.

Liberal Democrats Leader Jo Swinson. Photo: AFP

In the meantime, the centrist, pro-EU Liberal Democrats are trying to lure voters away from the bigger parties with a promise to scrap Brexit altogether. They said on Tuesday that ending the economic uncertainty around Brexit would boost the economy and allow the government to put another £50 billion (US$64 billion) – what they call a “remain bonus” – into public services.

The party currently has just 20 of the 650 seats in parliament, but leader Jo Swinson said on Tuesday that this election “is a moment for seismic change”.

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage. Photo: AP

“This is not a normal election,” she told supporters in London. “It’s not a typical choice about whether you want the red team or the blue team (Labour or the Conservatives) to be in government for a few more years. . Because on this issue they merge into one.”

On the other side of the UK’s divide over Europe, the newly formed Brexit Party led by Nigel Farage wants British voters to reject Johnson’s Brexit deal and leave the bloc without an agreement on future trade. It is seeking to woo Brexit-backing voters from both the Conservatives and Labour.