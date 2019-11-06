Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

French President Emmanuel Macron shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping after a signing ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Photo: AP
Europe

Emmanuel Macron ends China visit with slew of trade deals and green pact

  • Paris and Beijing signed 40 bilateral contracts in the fields of aviation, agro-food, energy, tourism, health, finance and digital
Topic |   France
POLITICO

POLITICO  

Updated: 11:30pm, 6 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

French President Emmanuel Macron shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping after a signing ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
A plaque is unveiled at the museum by (from left) Pompidou Centre president Serge Lasvignes, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Fang Shizhong, director of Shanghai’s Xuhui district. Photo: Reuters
News

Chinese museum celebrates start of five-year collaboration with France’s Pompidou Centre

  • Pompidou Centre chief says it is committed to showing off ‘charm and value’ of Chinese art
  • Project means Shanghai museum is bringing works by artists such as Picasso and Chagall to China
Topic |   European Union
Alice Yan

Alice Yan  

Updated: 10:36pm, 6 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

A plaque is unveiled at the museum by (from left) Pompidou Centre president Serge Lasvignes, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Fang Shizhong, director of Shanghai’s Xuhui district. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.