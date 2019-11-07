Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn speaks during an event at the Park Inn By Radisson Harlow hotel in Britain on Wednesday. Photo: PA Wire via dpa
Worse than Brexit? Ultra-rich threaten to bail on Britain if Labour’s Jeremy Corbyn wins election
- PM Boris Johnson compared opposition party leader – who has vowed to redistribute wealth to address inequality – to Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin
- Financial experts fear Corbyn’s policies would trigger exodus of country’s wealthiest individuals
