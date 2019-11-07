Channels

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn speaks during an event at the Park Inn By Radisson Harlow hotel in Britain on Wednesday. Photo: PA Wire via dpa
Europe

Worse than Brexit? Ultra-rich threaten to bail on Britain if Labour’s Jeremy Corbyn wins election

  • PM Boris Johnson compared opposition party leader – who has vowed to redistribute wealth to address inequality – to Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin
  • Financial experts fear Corbyn’s policies would trigger exodus of country’s wealthiest individuals
Topic |   Brexit
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 3:30am, 7 Nov, 2019

A sign to a polling station hangs from a lamp post in central London. Photo: Reuters
Europe

All of Britain’s parties promise end to Brexit agony, but disagree over how to deliver

  • Boris Johnson’s ruling Conservatives want to leave the bloc by February while the main opposition Labour party want a new referendum
  • The Liberal Democrats, meanwhile, say they will stop Brexit altogether – but not if Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party has anything to say about it
Topic |   Britain
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 5:57am, 6 Nov, 2019

