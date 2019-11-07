China’s President Xi Jinping (right) and French President Emmanuel Macron (left) taste wine as they visit France's pavilion during the China International Import Expo in Shanghai on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
Europe looking to China as global partner, shunning Donald Trump’s US
- Macron portrayed himself as envoy for EU during China visit, conveying message that bloc has largely given up on US president
- Washington increasingly isolated on as climate change, role of World Trade Organisation and nuclear accord with Iran, as EU and Beijing align
Topic | China-EU relations
French President Emmanuel Macron shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping after a signing ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Photo: AP
Emmanuel Macron ends China visit with slew of trade deals and green pact
- Paris and Beijing signed 40 bilateral contracts in the fields of aviation, agro-food, energy, tourism, health, finance and digital
Topic | France
