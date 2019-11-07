Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang. Photo: AP
Beijing slams UK report alleging Chinese interference in British universities
- The report, released by British MPs, cited examples where China-linked groups appeared to suppress freedom of speech at institutions of higher education
- It comes as pro-democracy demonstrations in Hong Kong have sparked tensions across universities in countries such as Australia and New Zealand
Topic | Britain
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang. Photo: AP