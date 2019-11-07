Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang. Photo: AP
Europe

Beijing slams UK report alleging Chinese interference in British universities

  • The report, released by British MPs, cited examples where China-linked groups appeared to suppress freedom of speech at institutions of higher education
  • It comes as pro-democracy demonstrations in Hong Kong have sparked tensions across universities in countries such as Australia and New Zealand
Topic |   Britain
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 7:49pm, 7 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.