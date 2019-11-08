Channels

French President Emmanuel Macron speaks at a press conference during the Nato summit in Brussels in July 2018. Photo: Reuters
Europe

France’s Emmanuel Macron laments Nato’s ‘brain death’ as Donald Trump’s US ‘turns its back on us’

  • French leader argues that EU must step up and start acting as a strategic world power
  • Germany’s Angela Merkel and Nato secretary general reject Macron’s criticism of alliance, setting scene for possible showdown at London summit
Topic |   Emmanuel Macron
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 2:24am, 8 Nov, 2019

China’s President Xi Jinping (right) and French President Emmanuel Macron (left) taste wine as they visit France's pavilion during the China International Import Expo in Shanghai on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
Europe

Europe looking to China as global partner, shunning Donald Trump’s US

  • Macron portrayed himself as envoy for EU during China visit, conveying message that bloc has largely given up on US president
  • Washington increasingly isolated on as climate change, role of World Trade Organisation and nuclear accord with Iran, as EU and Beijing align
Topic |   China-EU relations
Updated: 8:10pm, 7 Nov, 2019

