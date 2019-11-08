French President Emmanuel Macron speaks at a press conference during the Nato summit in Brussels in July 2018. Photo: Reuters
France’s Emmanuel Macron laments Nato’s ‘brain death’ as Donald Trump’s US ‘turns its back on us’
- French leader argues that EU must step up and start acting as a strategic world power
- Germany’s Angela Merkel and Nato secretary general reject Macron’s criticism of alliance, setting scene for possible showdown at London summit
China’s President Xi Jinping (right) and French President Emmanuel Macron (left) taste wine as they visit France's pavilion during the China International Import Expo in Shanghai on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
Europe looking to China as global partner, shunning Donald Trump’s US
- Macron portrayed himself as envoy for EU during China visit, conveying message that bloc has largely given up on US president
- Washington increasingly isolated on as climate change, role of World Trade Organisation and nuclear accord with Iran, as EU and Beijing align
