Scottish First Minister and SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon delivers a speech at an independence rally in Glasgow on November 2. Photo: EPA
Scotland’s nationalists demand re-run of 2014 independence vote amid Brexit election
- Opinion polls suggest support has risen for Scottish independence since 55 per cent voted to remain part of the United Kingdom five years ago
- In the 2016 Brexit referendum, 62 per cent of Scottish voters opted to remain in the EU, while across Britain 52 per cent voted for Brexit
Topic | Britain
