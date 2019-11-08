Channels

Family members of one of the victims react to the news of their death from their home in Nghe An province, Vietnam. Photo: EPA
Europe

British police reveal 10 teens among 39 Vietnamese found dead in truck last month

  • The 31 men and eight women are believed to have paid people traffickers for their clandestine transit into England
  • The scope of the tragedy became clear as police released the names and ages of those who died in one of Britain’s worst incidents of people smuggling
Topic |   UK truck deaths
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 11:30pm, 8 Nov, 2019

Family members of one of the victims react to the news of their death from their home in Nghe An province, Vietnam. Photo: EPA
Police at the scene where 39 bodies were discovered in a lorry container, in Essex, Britain. Photo: Reuters
Asia

Essex truck deaths: why are so many Chinese and Vietnamese being trafficked to the UK?

  • The discovery of 39 dead migrants in a refrigerated truck in Britain highlights a rise in modern slavery cases featuring Chinese and Vietnamese victims
  • Those figures are the tip of the iceberg. Many more are hidden in the shadows of illicit cannabis farms, nail bars and brothels
Topic |   UK truck deaths
Hilary Clarke

Hilary Clarke  

Updated: 9:22pm, 29 Oct, 2019

Police at the scene where 39 bodies were discovered in a lorry container, in Essex, Britain. Photo: Reuters
