EU Commission president-elect Ursula von der Leyen sits before her speech on eve of the 30th anniversary of the fall of Berlin Wall in Berlin on Friday. Photo: AFP
US and EU warn of danger from China and Russia on Berlin Wall anniversary
- US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo urges Western allies to ‘recognise we are in a competition of values with unfree nations’
- Incoming EU chief von der Leyen wants Europe to ‘learn the language of power’ in face of security challenges, saying soft power is not enough
Topic | Germany
EU Commission president-elect Ursula von der Leyen sits before her speech on eve of the 30th anniversary of the fall of Berlin Wall in Berlin on Friday. Photo: AFP
French President Emmanuel Macron speaks at a press conference during the Nato summit in Brussels in July 2018. Photo: Reuters
France’s Emmanuel Macron laments Nato’s ‘brain death’ as Donald Trump’s US ‘turns its back on us’
- French leader argues that EU must step up and start acting as a strategic world power
- Germany’s Angela Merkel and Nato secretary general reject Macron’s criticism of alliance, setting scene for possible showdown at London summit
Topic | Emmanuel Macron
French President Emmanuel Macron speaks at a press conference during the Nato summit in Brussels in July 2018. Photo: Reuters