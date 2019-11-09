Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Director Roman Polanski stands on stage after the preview of his movie J'accuse (An Officer and a Spy) in Paris on Monday. Photo: AFP
Europe

French ex-model Valentine Monnier accuses Roman Polanski of raping her at Swiss ski resort when she was a teen

  • Director ‘pommelled her until she gave in’, says Monnier, who decided to speak out as Polanski’s new film about error of justice was about to be released
  • Account is latest allegation against Polanski, who fled to France from US in 1978 after admitting to statutory rape of 13-year-old girl
Topic |   Sexual harassment and assault
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 5:56am, 9 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Director Roman Polanski stands on stage after the preview of his movie J'accuse (An Officer and a Spy) in Paris on Monday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.