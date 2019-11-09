Channels

Reunion Island, a French overseas territory, sits between a so-called ‘shark’s highway’ linking South Africa and Australia. Photo: Shutterstock
Europe

Hand of missing tourist found in belly of shark off Reunion Island in Indian Ocean

  • Richard Turner vanished after snorkelling in a lagoon off the island, prompting a search for him that included opening up sharks
  • His wife identified the hand by the wedding ring still on his finger
Updated: 3:15pm, 9 Nov, 2019

A file image of a python found in Thailand. Photo: AP
United States & Canada

US woman found dead with python wrapped around her neck, in house containing 140 snakes

  • The woman was found unresponsive with a 2.4-metre python wrapped around her, in a home in Indiana filled with snakes
  • The owner of the home, a local sheriff, said it was a ‘tragic accident’
United States
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 12:47pm, 1 Nov, 2019

