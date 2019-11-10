Pete Doherty performs on stage during the Beauregard festival in d'Herouville-Saint-Clair, western France. Photo: AFP
British Libertines frontman Pete Doherty fined €5,000 and released from Paris jail following cocaine bust
- The bad boy of British rock, as famous for having dated supermodel Kate Moss as for his music, has repeatedly made headlines for drugs offences
Topic | Crime
