Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

British political leaders watch as Prince Charles prepares to lay a wreath at the Remembrance Sunday ceremony at the Cenotaph in Whitehall, London. Photo: AP
Europe

Queen, politicians out in force as Britain remembers its war dead

  • The ceremony takes place every year on the nearest Sunday to the anniversary of the end of the first world war at 11am on November 11, 1918
  • Thousands gathered in the streets around the Cenotaph in London to honour those killed in that war and subsequent conflicts
Topic |   Britain
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 9:21pm, 10 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

British political leaders watch as Prince Charles prepares to lay a wreath at the Remembrance Sunday ceremony at the Cenotaph in Whitehall, London. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
The Inner Hall at Windsor Castle, opened for the first time in 150 years, can be seen as visitors take the near-three mile walk, which was created by Charles II in the 1680s. Photo: Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP/Getty Images
Luxury

Inside Windsor Castle’s Inner Hall – closed by Queen Victoria in 1866 but now open to the public

Closed by Queen Victoria, the 14th century Inner Hall has undergone a renovation and is finally being opened to the public after 150 years

Topic |   Royalty
Business Insider

Business Insider  

Updated: 1:00pm, 8 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

The Inner Hall at Windsor Castle, opened for the first time in 150 years, can be seen as visitors take the near-three mile walk, which was created by Charles II in the 1680s. Photo: Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP/Getty Images
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.