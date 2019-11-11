French-Polish director Roman Polanski. Photo: AFP
Pressure mounts on Oscar-winning director Roman Polanski over latest rape charge
- The 86-year-old filmmaker has rejected the allegation, but few from the world of French cinema have come out in support of Polanski
Director Roman Polanski stands on stage after the preview of his movie J'accuse (An Officer and a Spy) in Paris on Monday. Photo: AFP
French ex-actress Valentine Monnier accuses Roman Polanski of raping her at Swiss ski resort when she was a teen
- Director ‘pommelled her until she gave in’, says Monnier, who decided to speak out as Polanski’s new film about error of justice was about to be released
- Account is latest allegation against Polanski, who fled to France from US in 1978 after admitting to statutory rape of 13-year-old girl
Director Roman Polanski stands on stage after the preview of his movie J'accuse (An Officer and a Spy) in Paris on Monday. Photo: AFP