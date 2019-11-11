Channels

French-Polish director Roman Polanski. Photo: AFP
Europe

Pressure mounts on Oscar-winning director Roman Polanski over latest rape charge

  • The 86-year-old filmmaker has rejected the allegation, but few from the world of French cinema have come out in support of Polanski
Topic |   Sexual harassment and assault
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 3:38am, 11 Nov, 2019

French-Polish director Roman Polanski. Photo: AFP
Director Roman Polanski stands on stage after the preview of his movie J'accuse (An Officer and a Spy) in Paris on Monday. Photo: AFP
Europe

French ex-actress Valentine Monnier accuses Roman Polanski of raping her at Swiss ski resort when she was a teen

  • Director ‘pommelled her until she gave in’, says Monnier, who decided to speak out as Polanski’s new film about error of justice was about to be released
  • Account is latest allegation against Polanski, who fled to France from US in 1978 after admitting to statutory rape of 13-year-old girl
Topic |   Sexual harassment and assault
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 10:23pm, 9 Nov, 2019

Director Roman Polanski stands on stage after the preview of his movie J'accuse (An Officer and a Spy) in Paris on Monday. Photo: AFP
