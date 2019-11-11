Channels

Spanish Socialist Party (PSOE) supporters celebrate their victory in the general elections in Madrid on November 10. Photo: AFP
Europe

Political deadlock remains in Spain as far-right surge blunts socialists’ election win

  • With results in from more than 99 per cent of polling stations, the ruling PSOE was on track to win 28 per cent of the vote and 120 seats, down three
Topic |   European Union
DPA

DPA  

Updated: 7:15am, 11 Nov, 2019

Spanish Socialist Party (PSOE) supporters celebrate their victory in the general elections in Madrid on November 10. Photo: AFP
Matteo Salvini, leader of Italy's far-right League party. Photo: AFP
Europe

Italy’s right-wing alliance sweeps polls with election triumph in former left-wing stronghold

  • Far-right leader and former interior minister Matteo Salvini had vowed to wrest Umbria, a hilly region prized for its truffles and prosciutto, from the left
  • He said Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte’s ‘days are numbered’ as he eyes a series of key regional votes that he hopes will sweep him back to power
Topic |   Italy
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 9:10pm, 28 Oct, 2019

Matteo Salvini, leader of Italy's far-right League party. Photo: AFP
