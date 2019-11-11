Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage speaks at a campaign event in Sedgefield, England. Photo: DPA
Boost for Britain’s ruling Conservatives as Brexit Party drops electoral challenge
- Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage said it will not run in 317 Conservative-held seats so it does not split the pro-Brexit vote
- Several right-wing newspapers had urged him to do so, saying there was a risk that Britain might not leave the EU if the Labour Party comes to power
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn speaks during an event at the Park Inn By Radisson Harlow hotel in Britain on Wednesday. Photo: PA Wire via dpa
Worse than Brexit? Ultra-rich threaten to bail on Britain if Labour’s Jeremy Corbyn wins election
- PM Boris Johnson compared opposition party leader – who has vowed to redistribute wealth to address inequality – to Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin
- Financial experts fear Corbyn’s policies would trigger exodus of country’s wealthiest individuals
