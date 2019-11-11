Channels

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage speaks at a campaign event in Sedgefield, England. Photo: DPA
Europe

Boost for Britain's ruling Conservatives as Brexit Party drops electoral challenge

  • Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage said it will not run in 317 Conservative-held seats so it does not split the pro-Brexit vote
  • Several right-wing newspapers had urged him to do so, saying there was a risk that Britain might not leave the EU if the Labour Party comes to power
Topic | Britain
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 9:58pm, 11 Nov, 2019

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage speaks at a campaign event in Sedgefield, England. Photo: DPA
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn speaks during an event at the Park Inn By Radisson Harlow hotel in Britain on Wednesday. Photo: PA Wire via dpa
Europe

Worse than Brexit? Ultra-rich threaten to bail on Britain if Labour's Jeremy Corbyn wins election

  • PM Boris Johnson compared opposition party leader – who has vowed to redistribute wealth to address inequality – to Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin
  • Financial experts fear Corbyn's policies would trigger exodus of country's wealthiest individuals
Topic | Brexit
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 7:00pm, 7 Nov, 2019

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn speaks during an event at the Park Inn By Radisson Harlow hotel in Britain on Wednesday. Photo: PA Wire via dpa
