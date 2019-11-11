Pete Doherty of The Libertines performs at Glastonbury Festival in 2015. Photo: Reuters
British rocker Pete Doherty arrested again in Paris for assault a day after release on drugs charges
- After being released on Saturday from custody following an arrest for possession of cocaine, Doherty went out for a drink and got into a fight
- His lawyer said the detox treatment he has been following for a month means he cannot hold his drink
Topic | France
Pete Doherty of The Libertines performs at Glastonbury Festival in 2015. Photo: Reuters
Pete Doherty performs on stage during the Beauregard festival in d'Herouville-Saint-Clair, western France. Photo: AFP
British Libertines frontman Pete Doherty fined €5,000 and released from Paris jail following cocaine bust
- The bad boy of British rock, as famous for having dated supermodel Kate Moss as for his music, has repeatedly made headlines for drugs offences
Topic | Crime
Pete Doherty performs on stage during the Beauregard festival in d'Herouville-Saint-Clair, western France. Photo: AFP