SCMP
Netflix said it is investigating. Photo: Reuters
Europe

Polish PM complains over ‘historical inaccuracies’ in Netflix Holocaust series The Devil Next Door

  • Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said the series ‘involves a map that falsely places several German Nazi concentration camps within modern-day Poland's borders’
  • A Netflix spokesman said on Monday that the company is urgently checking the facts
Topic |   Poland
DPA

DPA  

Updated: 3:02am, 12 Nov, 2019

Western streaming platforms looking at Asia face stiff competition from local companies. Netflix released its first Indian drama series Sacred Games in 2018. Photo: courtesy of Netflix
Entertainment

In Asia, Amazon and Netflix vie with home-grown video streaming platforms for customers – and it’s viewers who are the winners

  • Tencent Video, Baidu’s iQiyi, HOOQ and Hotstar offer competition for Western streaming platforms looking to break into Asia
  • The intense competition between the streaming services is benefiting customers, who enjoy free streaming and locally made original content
Topic |   Streaming video and TV
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 8:03pm, 4 Nov, 2019

