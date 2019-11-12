Netflix said it is investigating. Photo: Reuters
Polish PM complains over ‘historical inaccuracies’ in Netflix Holocaust series The Devil Next Door
- Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said the series ‘involves a map that falsely places several German Nazi concentration camps within modern-day Poland's borders’
- A Netflix spokesman said on Monday that the company is urgently checking the facts
Topic | Poland
Western streaming platforms looking at Asia face stiff competition from local companies. Netflix released its first Indian drama series Sacred Games in 2018. Photo: courtesy of Netflix
In Asia, Amazon and Netflix vie with home-grown video streaming platforms for customers – and it’s viewers who are the winners
- Tencent Video, Baidu’s iQiyi, HOOQ and Hotstar offer competition for Western streaming platforms looking to break into Asia
- The intense competition between the streaming services is benefiting customers, who enjoy free streaming and locally made original content
Topic | Streaming video and TV
