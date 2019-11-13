Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A photo taken by a travel Instagramer was highlighted by the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial and Museum on Twitter in a discussion on photo ethics.
Europe

Smiling rubber duck at Auschwitz ignites online debate about photo ethics

  • Internet users slam image after Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial and Museum asks on Twitter if picture of toy in front of ‘Gate of Death’ is disrespectful
  • Travel Instagramer who takes pictures of duck with landmarks says he wanted to teach people about important locations in ‘creative and informative way’
Topic |   Social media
The Washington Post

The Washington Post  

Updated: 6:11am, 13 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

A photo taken by a travel Instagramer was highlighted by the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial and Museum on Twitter in a discussion on photo ethics.
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.