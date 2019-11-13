A photo taken by a travel Instagramer was highlighted by the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial and Museum on Twitter in a discussion on photo ethics.
Smiling rubber duck at Auschwitz ignites online debate about photo ethics
- Internet users slam image after Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial and Museum asks on Twitter if picture of toy in front of ‘Gate of Death’ is disrespectful
- Travel Instagramer who takes pictures of duck with landmarks says he wanted to teach people about important locations in ‘creative and informative way’
