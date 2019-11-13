The flooded Piazza San Marco square, with the Bell Tower and San Marco Basilica on November 12. Photo: AFP
Venice under water as 50-year ‘exceptional’ tide sweeps through Italy’s floating city
- Water taxis attempting to drop people off at the glamorous and historic hotels along the Grand Canal discovered the gangways had been washed away, and had to help passengers clamber through windows
