Spanish acting Prime Minister and Socialist Party leader Pedro Sanchez (right), listens to the leader of the Podemos party, Pablo Iglesias, after signing a pre-agreement to form a coalition government. Photo: EPA-EFE
Spain’s Socialists reach coalition deal with far-left Podemos party
- Preliminary agreement comes just two days after fourth election in four years delivers highly fragmented parliament
- This would be first such power-sharing deal in country’s modern history
Topic | Spain
