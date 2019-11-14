People wade through water in a flooded St. Mark’s Square in Venice, Italy on Wednesday. Photo: AP
Venice ‘on its knees’ after worst flooding in more than 50 years
- St. Mark’s Basilica’s crypt inundated for only the second time in history; damage also reported at the Ca’ Pesaro modern art gallery and at La Fenice theatre
- Officials calculated hundreds of millions of euros in damage
The flooded Piazza San Marco square, with the Bell Tower and San Marco Basilica on November 12. Photo: AFP
Venice under water as 50-year ‘exceptional’ tide sweeps through Italy’s floating city
- Water taxis attempting to drop people off at the glamorous and historic hotels along the Grand Canal discovered the gangways had been washed away, and had to help passengers clamber through windows
