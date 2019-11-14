A student wears a mask to guard against air pollution as he waits to be picked up at the gate of a public school in Bangkok. Photo: Reuters
Climate change poses lifelong risk to children’s health, experts warn
- Children across the world are already suffering from air pollution and extreme weather events, but far worse is to come for future generations
- These include airborne diseases, malnutrition caused by mass crop failures, and mental and physical trauma from increased flash flooding and wildfires
Topic | Climate change
People make their way through thick smog in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photo: Xinhua
Delhi smog hits ‘emergency’ levels as Britain’s Prince Charles visits
- For second time in 10 days, level of deadly tiny particles in air reaches nearly 20 times safe limit set by World Health Organisation
- India’s Supreme Court orders new clampdown, slamming government for lack of ‘constructive efforts’ to curb pollution
Topic | India
