Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, sit behind Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance. The pair are not going to attend Christmas with the queen. Photo: Reuters
Prince Harry and Meghan to miss Christmas with the queen for time with duchess’s mother Doria Ragland
- Announcement comes just weeks after Harry and his wife gave a remarkably candid television interview about the pressure they felt from being the subject of global media interest
Topic | Royalty
