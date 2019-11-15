A tourist woman walks across the flooded San Marco Square in Venice. Photo: Xinhua
Italy’s city of canals Venice faces more floods as state of emergency declared
- Perilous deluges have caused millions of euros worth of damage to the Unesco city
- Undeterred, tourists have been larking around in the flooded St Marco Square in the sunshine during breaks from the rain, snapping selfies in neon plastic boots
Topic | Italy
A tourist woman walks across the flooded San Marco Square in Venice. Photo: Xinhua