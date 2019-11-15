Channels

Labour said it would bring the parts of telecommunications giant BT that deal with broadband into public ownership. Photo: Reuters
Europe

UK opposition Labour party promises free broadband for all in election pledge

  • The eye-catching spending pledge was dismissed as a 'crackpot scheme' by Prime Minister Boris Johnson that would cost 'many tens of billions'
Topic |   Britain
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 10:51pm, 15 Nov, 2019

Labour said it would bring the parts of telecommunications giant BT that deal with broadband into public ownership. Photo: Reuters
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn speaks during an event at the Park Inn By Radisson Harlow hotel in Britain on Wednesday. Photo: PA Wire via dpa
Europe

Worse than Brexit? Ultra-rich threaten to bail on Britain if Labour's Jeremy Corbyn wins election

  • PM Boris Johnson compared opposition party leader – who has vowed to redistribute wealth to address inequality – to Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin
  • Financial experts fear Corbyn's policies would trigger exodus of country's wealthiest individuals
Topic |   Brexit
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 7:00pm, 7 Nov, 2019

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn speaks during an event at the Park Inn By Radisson Harlow hotel in Britain on Wednesday. Photo: PA Wire via dpa
