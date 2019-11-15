Labour said it would bring the parts of telecommunications giant BT that deal with broadband into public ownership. Photo: Reuters
UK opposition Labour party promises free broadband for all in election pledge
- The eye-catching spending pledge was dismissed as a ‘crackpot scheme’ by Prime Minister Boris Johnson that would cost ‘many tens of billions’
Topic | Britain
Labour said it would bring the parts of telecommunications giant BT that deal with broadband into public ownership. Photo: Reuters
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn speaks during an event at the Park Inn By Radisson Harlow hotel in Britain on Wednesday. Photo: PA Wire via dpa
Worse than Brexit? Ultra-rich threaten to bail on Britain if Labour’s Jeremy Corbyn wins election
- PM Boris Johnson compared opposition party leader – who has vowed to redistribute wealth to address inequality – to Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin
- Financial experts fear Corbyn’s policies would trigger exodus of country’s wealthiest individuals
Topic | Brexit
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn speaks during an event at the Park Inn By Radisson Harlow hotel in Britain on Wednesday. Photo: PA Wire via dpa