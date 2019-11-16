Britain’s Prince Andrew said his decision to remain friends with Jeffrey Epstein after he was convicted of soliciting prostitution from a minor in 2008 was a serious error of judgment. Photo: AFP
Britain’s Prince Andrew has ‘no recollection’ of woman who claims she was forced to have sex with him when she was 17
- Prince says he regrets remaining friends with Jeffrey Epstein after the financier was convicted of soliciting prostitution from a minor in 2008
- Epstein was found dead in his jail cell in August while awaiting trial for abuses involving girls at his Palm Beach home and on his private island
Topic | Royalty
