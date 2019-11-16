People walk across the flooded St Mark’s Square by St Mark’s Basilica in Venice. Photo: AFP
No respite for flooded Venice as city issues highest weather warning
- The forecast means that vast parts of the popular tourist city are once again expected to be submerged in water
Topic | Italy
A tourist woman walks across the flooded San Marco Square in Venice. Photo: Xinhua
Italy’s city of canals Venice faces more floods as state of emergency declared
- Perilous deluges have caused millions of euros worth of damage to the Unesco city
- Undeterred, tourists have been larking around in the flooded St Marco Square in the sunshine during breaks from the rain, snapping selfies in neon plastic boots
