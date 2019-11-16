Channels

People walk across the flooded St Mark’s Square by St Mark’s Basilica in Venice. Photo: AFP
Europe

No respite for flooded Venice as city issues highest weather warning

  • The forecast means that vast parts of the popular tourist city are once again expected to be submerged in water
Topic |   Italy
SCMP

Agence France-Presse  

DPA  

Updated: 10:35pm, 16 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

People walk across the flooded St Mark’s Square by St Mark’s Basilica in Venice. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
A tourist woman walks across the flooded San Marco Square in Venice. Photo: Xinhua
Europe

Italy’s city of canals Venice faces more floods as state of emergency declared

  • Perilous deluges have caused millions of euros worth of damage to the Unesco city
  • Undeterred, tourists have been larking around in the flooded St Marco Square in the sunshine during breaks from the rain, snapping selfies in neon plastic boots
Topic |   Italy
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 9:52pm, 15 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

A tourist woman walks across the flooded San Marco Square in Venice. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
